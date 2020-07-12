Deaths in Laois - July 12, 2020

Edward Malone - Emo

The death took place on Sunday, July 12 of Edward Malone of Coolbanagher, Emo.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Brigid's Hospital Shane. Loving son of the late Peter and Bridget Malone and loving brother of the late William, Michael and Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving nephews Joe, Patsy, Peadar, Jimmy, Peter and Garrett, nieces Breda, Mary and Monica, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday arriving St Paul's Church Emo for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Emo.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive Social Distancing will be in place at his residence, in the Church and at the Cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding and help at this difficult time.

Bridget Delaney - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, July 11 of Bridget Delaney (née Connell), formerly of Cherrygarth and Meelick, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, in the loving care of Bernie Brennan and staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. Bridget (in her 102 year). Predeceased by her husband Martin and son Larry (Oak Park, Carlow). Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary and Anne Gleeson, daughter in law Kathleen and son in law Tim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a family funeral will take place on Monday, with requiem Mass at 12 noon in SS Peter & Paul's church, followed by interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's cemetery.

Margaret Fennelly - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, July 10 of Margaret Fennelly (née Geraghty) of Thornberry, Abbeyleix.



Suddenly, at the General Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Ann-Marie, Melissa and Siobhan, son James, parteners Gary and Aby, grandson Louis, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, on Sunday evening from 6pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Social distancing will apply. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/







