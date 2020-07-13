Deaths in Laois - July 13, 2020

Joe Dunne - Emo

The death took place on Sunday, July 12 of Joe Dunne of Morette, Emo, and formerly The Old Pound, Ballybrittas. Peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy, brothers Jimmy and Michael, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the O'Neill's residence Kilbracken, Ballybrittas on Tuesday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday (travelling via Morette) arriving St Paul's Church Emo for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Emo.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive there will be Social Distancing in place in the house, in the Church and at the Cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad time.

Kathleen McCormack - Killenard

The death took place on Sunday, July 12 of Kathleen McCormack (née Lennon) of 11 Killenard, Portarlington.



Peacefully at Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Ben, sons Mike, Ber and Pat, daughter Angie, daughters-in-law Mary and Ann Marie, son-in-law Mick, granddaughters Nicola, Alison, Shauna, Michelle, Aoife and Zoe, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving St John's Church, Killenard, Portarlington on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive Social Distancing will be in place in the Church and at the Cemetery.

The Family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad time. Kathleen's Funeral Mass will be streamed live.

Edward Malone - Emo

The death took place on Sunday, July 12 of Edward Malone of Coolbanagher, Emo.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Brigid's Hospital Shane. Loving son of the late Peter and Bridget Malone and loving brother of the late William, Michael and Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving nephews Joe, Patsy, Peadar, Jimmy, Peter and Garrett, nieces Breda, Mary and Monica, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday arriving St Paul's Church Emo for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Emo.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive Social Distancing will be in place at his residence, in the Church and at the Cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding and help at this difficult time.





