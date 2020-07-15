Deaths in Laois - July 15, 2020

Frances Cullen - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, July 14 of Frances (Mary) Cullen (née Bolton) of 33 St Michael's Park, Portarlington.



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy. Sadly missed by her children John, Rose, Margaret, Paddy, Mary, Michael and Bernadette, sisters Una and Peg, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Thursday arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive Social Distancing will be in place in the Church and at the Cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad time.

Frances's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Frank Cronin - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, July 13 of Frank Cronin of Park Upper, Stradbally.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his devoted wife Freida, daughters Liz and Emma, sons Paul and Garry, sister Mary, his adored eight grandchildren, daughter-in-law Angie, sons-in-law Garry and John, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home from 4pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2.30pm in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally, interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.

Following current government advice regarding public gatherings the funeral will be restricted to 150 people in the church. Frank's family wish to thank everyone for their understanding at this sad time.

Funeral Mass for Frank can be viewed on https://youtu.be/tJ- VngiSrO8

Joe Dunne - Emo

The death took place on Sunday, July 12 of Joe Dunne of Morette, Emo, and formerly The Old Pound, Ballybrittas. Peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy, brothers Jimmy and Michael, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the O'Neill's residence Kilbracken, Ballybrittas on Tuesday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday (travelling via Morette) arriving St Paul's Church Emo for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Emo.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive there will be Social Distancing in place in the house, in the Church and at the Cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad time.

Kathleen McCormack - Killenard

The death took place on Sunday, July 12 of Kathleen McCormack (née Lennon) of 11 Killenard, Portarlington.

Peacefully at Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Ben, sons Mike, Ber and Pat, daughter Angie, daughters-in-law Mary and Ann Marie, son-in-law Mick, granddaughters Nicola, Alison, Shauna, Michelle, Aoife and Zoe, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving St John's Church, Killenard, Portarlington on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive Social Distancing will be in place in the Church and at the Cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad time. Kathleen's Funeral Mass will be streamed live.