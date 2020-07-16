Deaths in Laois - July 16, 2020

Goretti Phelan - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, July 16 of Goretti Phelan of Avondale, Portarlington.



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Loving daughter of the late Rody and dear partner of the late Kevin Maher. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Siobhan, Louise and Shelly and their father Pat, mother Maureen, brothers Roger, Michael and Adrian, sisters Louise, Caroline, Angela, Orla and Josie, grandchildren Kathlyn, Zoe, Aoibhe, Brook, Seán, Harley and Patrick, son-in-law Danny, Shelly's partner Tom, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal on Saturday arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive Social Distancing will be in place at her residence, in the Church and at the Cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Goretti's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

James Fitzpatrick - Spink

The death took place on Wednesday, July 15 of James (Jim) Fitzpatrick of Knockbawn Spink, Abbeyleix.



Jim died in the loving care of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, sons John and James, daughter Carmel, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from his residence on Friday at 1.30pm to St. Lazarian's Church, Knock for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 Directive Social distancing will apply at the Church and Cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this time.

Kathleen Henderson - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, July 15 of Kathleen Henderson (née Costigan) of Coolkerry, Rathdowney.



In the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Predeceased by her husband Pat and her son Pat and her brother John. Sadly mourned by her family Philip, Michael, John, Andrew, daughters in law Ann, Breda, Martina, Agnes, grandchildren John-Paul, Gillian, Brian, Catherine, Ann-Marie, Daniel, Adam, Darragh, Aisling and Patrick, great-grandchildren Lorcan and Liam, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, on Thursday from 7pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.

Please note as per the COVID-19 directive that only 50 people can enter the church. Social distancing and public health advice must be adhered to. Funeral Mass will be live streamed from The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, on Friday at 11am (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney). The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.



Josie Dayton - Abbeyleix and Maganey

The death took place on Wednesday, July 15 of Josie Dayton (née Condren) of Boleybeg, Spink, Abbeyleix and formerly of Grange, Maganey.

At Naas General Hospital. Pre-deceased by her husband James and brother John. Josie will be sadly missed by her brothers Brian and William, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Lazerian's Church, Knock on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. (Maximum of 50 people allowed in the Church and social distancing adhered to in the cemetery).