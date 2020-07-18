Deaths in Laois - July 18, 2020

Camillus Ryan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, July 17 of Camillus Ryan of O`Moore Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved father to Aileen, James, Denise and Melissa. Deeply regretted by his loving family, partner Michelle, sisters Margaret, Jenny, Tina, brothers John, Tony and Kieran, grandchildren Calum, Ayla, Joey, and Kyler, also Ann, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, former comrades in the UN, relatives and friends.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12.30pm on Sunday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, and will be streamed on the webcam; http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Patricia O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, July 17 of Patricia O'Brien (née Rice) of Cherrygrove, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Christy and dearly loved mother to Damien, Yvonne and Sandra. Deeply regretted by her brothers John and Paul. Son in law John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Gordon, Evan, Teagan, nephews, nieces relatives and friends. Predeceased by her parents Mary and John, and brother Frank.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Monday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, and will be streamed on the webcam; http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Stephen McElroy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, July 16 of Stephen McElroy of Portlaoise and Dromore, Co Tyrone.

Suddenly. Beloved son of Josephine Bolton and the late Eugene. Loving brother to Emma (Declan) and Marie (Enda). Cherished nephew of Gabriel, Brendan, Declan, Paul, Eamon, Kathleen (Fox), Siobhan and Jackie (Bermingham). Treasured uncle to Eoin, Grace, Daniel, Isabel, Conor, Charlotte, and Juliet.

Deeply regretted by his loving mother, sisters, brothers-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and entire family circle.

Stephen will be reposing in his uncle’s residence 25 Muldoon Park, Dromore from 4pm on Sunday. House Private. Stephen will leave his uncles residence at 2.30pm on Monday for 3pm requiem Mass in St Davog’s Church Dromore, followed by his burial in the adjoining cemetery. Stephen will travel along the Main Street and the Omagh Road to St Davogs Church.

In light of the Corona virus and in the interests of health and safety within the community, those who will be attending the funeral Mass will be asked to observe social distancing. Alternatively, the funeral Mass can be viewed via Dromore Parish webcam. Deeply regretted by his loving mother, sisters, brothers-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and entire family circle.

John Carter - Mountrath

The death took place on Wednesday, July 15 of John Carter of Ardlea, Mountrath.



Unexpectedly, in his 81st year. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Jane Carter, his brothers Andrew and Richard. Sadly missed by his sisters, Charlotte and Alice, his brother-in-law Padraig. Deeply regretted by all his nieces, nephews and their partners, grandnieces and grandnephews, his great-grandnephew, relatives, his many neighbours and his loyal friend John Hearns and carer Keith.

Reposing at his niece's house in Ardlea on Saturday, from 12pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Matthew's Church, Roskelton, at 2.30pm on Sunday for funeral service at 3pm with burial in the adjoining cemetery.