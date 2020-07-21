Deaths in Laois - July 21, 2020

Elizabeth Meade - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, July 20 of Elizabeth (Betty) Meade (née Fitzpatrick) of Ringstown, Mountrath.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Tom, beloved mother to Julie, Annemarie, Martin, Liz, Geraldine, Tom, Claire, Paul and Micheál. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her adoring 34 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sisters Peggy and Nan, brothers Sean and Paddy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Ringstown on Tuesday and Wednesday evening from 4pm to 9pm. (Outside of these times are for family only, please). Requiem Mass on Thursday morning in St. Fintan’s Church, Mountrath, at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery.

Betty’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed via webcam: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-fintans

The Mass will also be broadcast on FM104.5 radio.

In accordance with Covid-19 guidelines, numbers are restricted to the immediate family only, in the church, but people are welcome to stand outside the church and cemetery. Please adhere to HSE guidelines in relation to social distancing.

Florence Rowan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, July 19 of Florence Rowan (née Lambe) of “Avondale”, Clonreher, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Billy and dearly loved mum to Serena, Pamela and Nicola. Cherished grandmother to Naomi, Miriam, and Andrew. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Maisie, sons-in-law Robert and Daniel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5 pm till 8 pm on Tuesday evening. Funeral service at 3pm on Wednesday in St Peter's Church, Portlaoise. Interment will follow in adjoining churchyard. In line with government Covid guidelines, social distancing shall be observed at the grounds of St Peter's Church. The Rowan family would like to thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

Annie Wynne Varnham - Ballylinan

The death took place on Friday, July 17 of Annie Wynne Varnham (née Kearns) of 2 Kilkenny Road, Ballylinan.



Wife of the Late John Wynne. Deeply regretted by her loving sons John and Matt, daughter Veronica, sister Frances, son-in-law Stuart, daughters-in-law Bernie and Maria, grandchildren Seán, Aleisha, Wayne, John and Matthew, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private repose will take place at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy between 6pm and 8pm on Tuesday evening.

A private family funeral will take place at 11am on Wednesday morning in St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan.

Michael Milner - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, July 19 of Michael (Mick) Milner of Lough, Portarlington, and formerly The Mill Lane, Eneghan, Walsh Island, County Offaly.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Loving husband of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family Francis, John, Martina, Therese, Michelle, Philomena, Thomas and Michael, sisters Ailish and Maureen, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Tuesday arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive Social Distancing will be in place in the Church and at the Cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Evenings Prayers and Michael's Requiem Mass to be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Loughlin Thompson - Ballyfin

The death took place on Sunday, July 19 of Loughlin Thompson of The Harrow, Ballyfin.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his sisters Mary and Sadie (Breen)and brothers Liam and Bernard. Sadly missed by his loving brother John, sister Anne (Gilligan), his loving nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives,neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, this Monday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 8pm (with social distancing in place). Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Ballyfin.

In accordance with Covid-19 guidelines numbers are restricted to 50 people in the Church but people are welcome to stand outside the Church and Cemetery, please adhere to HSE guidelines in relation to social distancing.

Brigid Cissy White - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Sunday, July 19 of Brigid Cissy White (née O Donoghue) of Castleview, Borris-in-Ossory.

Pre-deceased by her husband Dan and brother Mick. Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary, Gearldine, Delores, Martina, Patricia, Monica and Elaine, son Donal, sisters Peg, Nora and Marie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Due to government guidelines on public gatherings Brigid's Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only. Her remains will leave her residence on Wednesday morning (approx 11.15am travelling in the old Dublin road, up Castle St, down Rosemary St and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Brigid's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie



