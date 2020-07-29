Deaths in Laois - July 29, 2020

Catherine Kane - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, July 26 of Catherine (Kaye) Kane (née Duffy) of Heather Lane, Esker Hills, Portlaoise, Kilmeague, Kildare and formerly of the Liberties, Dublin.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Lisa, Anita and Amanda, sons Raymond, David and Stephen and their father Patrick, daughters-in-law Jane, Mel and Jane, sons-in-law Pete and Paul, grandchildren, great-grandchild Carter, sisters, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and close friends.

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Kaye will be reposing for family and close friends at her daughter Lisa's home (Castlebawn, Kilmeague) on Tuesday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday to The Church of The Holy Trinity, Allen, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Brendan Tuohy - Portlaoise and Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, July 25 of Brendan Tuohy of Old Mill Road, Portlaoise, and formerly of The Bay Road, Mountmellick.

Deeply regretted by his partner Deirdre and his parents Patrick and Brigid, brothers and sisters Michael, Sheila, Mary, Eileen, Patrick, Cristine, John Paul and their partners, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in the home of his parents Pat and Brigid at 34 Lake Drive Kilminchy, Portlaoise on Tuesday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Family time thereafter. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St.Joseph's Church, Mountmellick at 11am. Burial after in St.Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

Due to Covid restrictions social distancing will apply at all times. The Requiem Mass will be for Brendan's immediate family and will be streamed live on Mountmellick Parish webcam website.

