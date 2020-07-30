Deaths in Laois - July 30, 2020

Bernard Dowling - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, July 29 of Bernard Dowling of Parkside, Portlaoise and Trumera, and late of Bray.

Son of the late John and Ann Dowling. Recently predeceased by his sisters Mary Harrington and Ann Mulhall and niece Tina. Deeply regretted by his loving brother John, sister-in-law Mary, nephews and nieces Annette, John, Deirdre, Michael, Caroline, Ellen, Annette H. Ger and Noelle.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Thursday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Friday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Michael Doyle - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Wednesday, July 29 of Michael Doyle of 58 Hillbrook Estate, Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly of Ashfield, Arles, Ballickmoyler.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved father of Jackie, much loved grandfather of Helen, David and the late Paul and T.J, great-grandfather Thomas, Chelsey, Brandon, Paul and Kyla and cherished brother of the late Christina and Sister Mary Jervase.

He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, relatives, friends, especially his good friend Pat.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow on Thursday from 5pm until 8p.m.

Funeral Mass for family and close friends, with up to 50 people in attendance, on Friday at 11am, in The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, followed by burial in Arles Cemetery.

Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, online streaming service on Friday, 31st July, 2020, at 11am by using the following link https://tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam/

Due to Covid restrictions and goverment guidelines, people are welcome to enter the graveyard while observing social distancing.