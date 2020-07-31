Deaths in Laois - July 31, 2020

Mary Scott - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, July 29 of Mary Scott (née Byrne) of Coolkerry, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her brothers Jimmy and Micheál. Loving wife and best friend of Frank and loving mother to Enda, Aidan and Lourda, sadly mourned by her family, son-in-law Michael, daughters in law Catt and Day, loving grandmother to Dylan, Roslie, Summer, Camilla and Miguel and will be sadly missed by her brother Brendan and her sisters Sheila, Evelyn and Monica, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by burial in Rathdowney Local Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed from The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney).

As per the COVID-19 directive please comply with social distancing and public health advice. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Margaret McCarthy - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, July 30 of Margaret Mc Carthy (née O'Connor) of Ashtrees, Stradbally.

Beloved wife of the late John and pre-deceased by her grandson Keith. Much loved mother of Séan, Kevin and Niall. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters-in-law, Valerie, Sandra and Cora, Grandchildren, Shauna, Ciara, John, Holly and Tom, sisters Pauline and Kitty, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 12 noon with Rosary recital later that evening at 8pm. Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally at 11.30am on Saturday with internment afterwards in Moyanna Cemetery.

Mary Maher - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, July 29 of Mary Maher (née Cuddy) of St Joseph`s Tce, Mountmellick and formerly Killenure, Mountrath.

Unexpectedly at the Regional Hospital Portaoise. Loving wife of the late Timothy. Deeply regretted by her loving family Gilbert, Marion Dooley, Brenda Culleton and Aidan, sisters Kitty and Sheila, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Friday from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving St Edmund's Church, Castletown on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in St Fergals Cemetery, Camross.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive Social Distancing will be in place in the Chapel of Rest, in the Church and at the Cemetery.

Bernard Dowling - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, July 29 of Bernard Dowling of Parkside, Portlaoise and Trumera, and late of Bray.

Son of the late John and Ann Dowling. Recently predeceased by his sisters Mary Harrington and Ann Mulhall and niece Tina. Deeply regretted by his loving brother John, sister-in-law Mary, nephews and nieces Annette, John, Deirdre, Michael, Caroline, Ellen, Annette H. Ger and Noelle.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Thursday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Friday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Michael Doyle - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Wednesday, July 29 of Michael Doyle of 58 Hillbrook Estate, Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly of Ashfield, Arles, Ballickmoyler.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved father of Jackie, much loved grandfather of Helen, David and the late Paul and T.J, great-grandfather Thomas, Chelsey, Brandon, Paul and Kyla and cherished brother of the late Christina and Sister Mary Jervase.

He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, relatives, friends, especially his good friend Pat.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow on Thursday from 5pm until 8p.m.

Funeral Mass for family and close friends, with up to 50 people in attendance, on Friday at 11am, in The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, followed by burial in Arles Cemetery.

Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, online streaming service on Friday, 31st July, 2020, at 11am by using the following link https://tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam/

Due to Covid restrictions and goverment guidelines, people are welcome to enter the graveyard while observing social distancing.