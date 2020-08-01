Deaths in Laois - August 1, 2020

Eileen Delaney - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, August 1 of Eileen Delaney of Clash, Clonin, Mountrath.



At The Ballard Lodge Nursing Home Portlaoise, at 97 years of age. Predeceased by her husband Andrew and her twin grandchildren Donal and Declan, loving mother to Patrick, Fintan, Tommy and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, brother Bill, son-in-law Michael Maher, daughters-in-law Breda and Kathryn, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her son Tommy's home Rushin Road, Mountrath on Sunday from 12 noon till 5pm. Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath from 6pm, with Rosary at 8pm (please adhere to the social distancing guidelines in place). Requiem Mass on Monday morning in St. Edmund's Church, Castletown, at 10am, for family members only, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Eileen's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Edmund's Church Castletown facebook page. Eileen's family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support during this difficult time.