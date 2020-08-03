Deaths in Laois - August 3, 2020

Sheila Ready - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, August 2 of Sheila Ready (née Sheehan) of 26 O'Moore Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of Willie and much loved mother of William and Marie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Marie's partner Eugene, William's partner Stephanie, grandchildren, Keiva and Teagan, brother, sisters, brothers in law, nieces nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Reposing at her home on Tuesday with rosary recital at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in Ss Peter & Paul's Church at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Ss Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Breda Daly - Ballylinan

The death took place on Saturday, August 1 of Breda Daly (née Dunne) of Cooloultha, Galmoy, Kilkenny and formerly Ballylinan.

Peacefully at home following a brief illness. Predeceased by her mother Josie. Sadly mourned by her husband Pat and her children Leah and Gerard, her father Peter, her mother-in-law Queenie, her brothers Seamus, Padraig and Joe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grand-nephew, work colleagues, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. As per COVID-19 Directive please comply with the Government advice regarding public gatherings and social distancing.



Eileen Delaney - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, August 1 of Eileen Delaney of Clash, Clonin, Mountrath.

At The Ballard Lodge Nursing Home Portlaoise, at 97 years of age. Predeceased by her husband Andrew and her twin grandchildren Donal and Declan, loving mother to Patrick, Fintan, Tommy and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, brother Bill, son-in-law Michael Maher, daughters-in-law Breda and Kathryn, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her son Tommy's home Rushin Road, Mountrath on Sunday from 12 noon till 5pm. Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath from 6pm, with Rosary at 8pm (please adhere to the social distancing guidelines in place). Requiem Mass on Monday morning in St. Edmund's Church, Castletown, at 10am, for family members only, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Eileen's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Edmund's Church Castletown facebook page. Eileen's family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support during this difficult time.