Deaths in Laois - August 4, 2020

Sheila Ready - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, August 2 of Sheila Ready (née Sheehan) of 26 O'Moore Place, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of Willie and much loved mother of William and Marie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Marie's partner Eugene, William's partner Stephanie, grandchildren, Keiva and Teagan, brother, sisters, brothers in law, nieces nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Reposing at her home on Tuesday with rosary recital at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in Ss Peter & Paul's Church at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Ss Peter & Paul's Cemetery.