Deaths in Laois - August 6, 2020

Seán Mullins - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, August 4 of Seán Mullins of Block Rd, Portlaoise and formerly Stiles Rd., Clontarf.

Peacefully at the Beacon Clinic, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Joan, and father to Colm and Diarmuid. He will be deeply missed by his sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces and treasured grandchildren. Sadly missed by his neighbours, work colleagues in Laois County Council and former club members from St, Vincent's and Portlaoise GAA Clubs and his wide circle of friends from near and far.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, social distancing will be observed at his funeral. In line with Seán's wishes he will repose privately. Interment will take place in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise on Friday morning at 11.30am where people can say farewell to Sean.

James Farrell - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, August 4 of James (Jim) Farrell of Inchicore, Dublin and Portarlington.

Very suddenly. Beloved son of Kathleen and the late James Snr., brother of the late Joe (recently deceased). Loving partner of Adele and adored brother of Patricia, Caroline, Catherine, Annmarie, Eddie and David.

James will be very deeply missed and never forgotten by his heart broken mother, partner, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to government guidelines a private funeral will take place.

Elizabeth Clerkin - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, August 4 of Elizabeth Clerkin (née Dunne) of Fr. O`Connor Crescent, Mountrath.

In the loving care of Bernie Brennan and staff of the Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Died at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Sadly missed by her daughter Mary, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Ryan and Jade, sisters Bridget and Nora, brother-in-law Séan, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath on Thursday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm (please adhere to the social distancing guidelines in place). Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon, in St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Elizabeth's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath Facebook page. Elizabeth's family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support during this difficult time.

Sheila Shipperly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, August 3 of Sheila Shipperly (née Casey) of Triogue Place, Portlaoise.

Much loved mother of Kimberley. Deeply regretted by her extended family relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday in SS Peter & Paul's Church at 12 noon followed by cremation in Mount Jerome. Due to current government guidelines the funeral is for family and friends only.