Deaths in Laois - August 8, 2020

Anna Bergin - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, August 8 of Anna Bergin (née O'Connor) of Kilbreedy, Rathdowney.



Peacefully, at home, in the presence of her family. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, infant son Kevin and her son-in-law Peter. Sadly mourned by her family Bree, Matt, Triona, Trish and Claire, daughter-in-law Noreen, sons-in-law Shane, Billy, Pierce and Noel, her beloved twelve grandchildren, her sisters Kathleen and Josie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the current renewed COVID-19 restrictions for Co. Laois, Anna's funeral will be restricted to family and close relatives only. Anna's family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm in St. Canice's Church, Clough, followed by burial in Bordwell Cemetery. Please adhere to the new Government guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Theresa O'Neill - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, August 7 of Theresa O'Neill (née Conroy) of Rathnamanagh, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. In her 90th year. Theresa, beloved wife of the late Tim. Predeceased by her husband, daughter-in-law Mary and grandson Cathal. Dearly loved mother to Mary, Brian, Diarmuid, Tadhg and Gordon. Cherished grandmother to her grandchildren and great-granddaughters. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, son-in-law Martin, daughters-in-law Aki, Paula, and Ailish, nephews, nieces, relatives and neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence. Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Monday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, and will be streamed on the webcam; http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Danny Kinahan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, August 5 of Danny Kinahan of Cuan Bhríde, Rathdowney, and formerly Lyrogue, Rathdowney.

Unexpectedly at his home. Deeply regretted by his brother John, sister-in-law Margaret and his brother Pat and sister-in-law Una, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current renewed COVID-19 restrictions for Co. Laois, Danny's funeral will be restricted to family and close relatives only. Danny's family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. For the purposes of the streaming facility at the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney the funeral day and mass time will be announced later.



