Deaths in Laois - August 11, 2020

John Kennedy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, August 8 of John Kennedy of Dunmasc, Portlaoise, Laois and formerly Kennedys Chemist, Main St., Portlaoise.

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the staff of St Brigid's Hospital, Shaen. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ita, daughters Jean, Anne, Grainne and Fionnuala, sons Paul and Enda, daughter in law Helen, sons in law Frank, Philip and Alain, grandchildren Jean, Sean, Ellen, Liam, Aine, John, Aidan and Ciara, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Tuesday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/.

Burial afterwards in St. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.

William George Hastings - Attanagh

The death has taken place of William George Hastings of Grennan House, Attanagh.

Peacefully in the care of Miriam, Bernadette, Dr. Kennedy, Nursing and Care Staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget.

Beloved husband of the late Mabel (nee Rountree), much loved father of William, Shirley, Audrey, Randal and Geoffrey; sadly missed by daughters-in-law Wendy and Linda, son-in-law Jim, grandchildren Rowena and husband James, Naomi, Aubrey, Alyssa and Estelle, great-grandson George, loving sister Betty and by a wide circle of relatives and friends. Predeceased by brothers Samuel and Percy.

Due to current government guidelines a private Service will take place on Tuesday in St. Fintan's Churchyard Durrow.