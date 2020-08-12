Deaths in Laois - August 12, 2020

Kathleen Casey - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, August 10 of Kathleen Casey (née Bentley) of Mountrath and formerly of Arklow, Co.Wicklow,

Peacefully. Dear wife of the late Joseph and mother of the late Michael. Much loved mother of Esther, Richard, Dominic, Joseph and Timothy, loving grandmother of Siobhán, Seosaimhín, Dáire, Kate, Eoin, Niamh, Shane and Calum. Sadly missed by her extended family, daughters-in-law Peigí, Siobhán, Fiona, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstance and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 11am on Thursday morning in St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath and can be viewed via the following link - https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-fintans followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath.

Kathleen’s family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support during this difficult time.