Deaths in Laois - August 13, 2020

Mary Brady - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, August 12 of Mary Brady (née Graham) of Ash Trees, Stradbally, and formerly Ballydavis, The Heath.

Peacefully at her residence in the company of her loving and devoted family. Predeceased by her husband James (Squeak). Greatly and sadly missed by her daughters Mary and Susan, sons Seamus, Richard, Paul and Conor. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Ann, Marie, Denise and Catherine, sons-in-law Peter and Tom, grandchildren, brothers Peter, Jim, Donal, Johnny and Paddy, sisters Pauline, Susan, Christina, Ann and Joan, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, Neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Richard and Kevin.

Private family funeral. Covid 19 protocol in place. Social distancing to be observed. Memorial Mass will be organised at a later date. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by interment in Oakvale Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Whelehan Funeral Director's Facebook page.

Kathleen Casey - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, August 10 of Kathleen Casey (née Bentley) of Mountrath and formerly of Arklow, Co.Wicklow,

Peacefully. Dear wife of the late Joseph and mother of the late Michael. Much loved mother of Esther, Richard, Dominic, Joseph and Timothy, loving grandmother of Siobhán, Seosaimhín, Dáire, Kate, Eoin, Niamh, Shane and Calum. Sadly missed by her extended family, daughters-in-law Peigí, Siobhán, Fiona, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstance and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 11am on Thursday morning in St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath and can be viewed via the following link - https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-fintans followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath.