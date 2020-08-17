Deaths in Laois - August 17, 2020

Susan Gilnagh - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Friday, August 14 of Susan Gilnagh (née Renihan) of Ballybrittas.



At her residence. Susan was the beloved wife of Mark. Dearly loved and cherished mother to Mary, Michael. Daniel and Emma. Deeply regretted by all who knew her brothers-in-law, Paul, James, Seán and Kevin, sister-in-law Claire, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Monday in St Paul's Church, Emo.

Kathleen Farrell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, August 12 of Kathleen Farrell (nee Sutcliffe) of Rath Gailine, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving family, Caroline, Alan, Derek and Lisa, brother Tommy, sons-in-law Peter and John, daughters-in-law Pauline and Fiona. Cherished grandmother to her nine grandchildren Dean, Amy, Shauna, Laura, Ryan, Luke, Katie, Mark and Megan, three great-grandchildren, Jamie, Holly and Evie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Tuesday in Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, and will be streamed on the webcam; http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/.

Cremation will follow in Glasnevin Crematorium.