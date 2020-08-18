Deaths in Laois - August 18, 2020

Philip Quinlan - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Monday, August 17 of Philip (Phil) Quinlan of Ballinla, Ballaghmore.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his wife Nora (nee Farrell) and sister Bridie (Delaney). Deeply regretted by his daughter Mary (O’Sullivan, Newport), sons Michael, Jim and Gerard, daughter in law Mary, son in law Liam, grandchildren Eóin, Conor, Lisa and Aishling, great-granddaughter Emma, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Private Funeral Mass will take place for family only in St Molua’s Church Ballaghmore this Thursday at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 Directive only 25 can enter the Church. Philip’s family would like to thank you for your understanding and support during this sad and difficult time.

Teresa Rigney - Timahoe

The death took place on Sunday, August 16 of Teresa Rigney (née Burke) of Ballintlea, Timahoe.

In the care of staff at Sacred Heart Nursing Home Crosspatrick, Johnstown. Beloved wife of the late Martin, deeply regretted by her cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with family and close friends only, will take place, at 12 noon on Tuesday in St. Michael’s Church Timahoe, followed by Burial in St. Michael's Cemetery Timahoe.

Kathleen Farrell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, August 12 of Kathleen Farrell (nee Sutcliffe) of Rath Gailine, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving family, Caroline, Alan, Derek and Lisa, brother Tommy, sons-in-law Peter and John, daughters-in-law Pauline and Fiona. Cherished grandmother to her nine grandchildren Dean, Amy, Shauna, Laura, Ryan, Luke, Katie, Mark and Megan, three great-grandchildren, Jamie, Holly and Evie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Tuesday in Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, and will be streamed on the webcam; http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/.

Cremation will follow in Glasnevin Crematorium.







