Deaths in Laois - August 19, 2020

Mary Cleere - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, August 18 of Mary Cleere (née McGrath) of Harristown, Rathdowney, and formerly Wolfhill.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Vincent and her sisters Josie, Margaret, Phil and Claire. Sadly mourned by her family, Eddie, Vincent, Martina, Michael, Paddy and Paula, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her beloved thirteen grandchildren and her two great-grandchildren, her sisters Kay, Teresa and Nora, brother-in-law Peter, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the current COVID-19 directive the funeral is restricted to family and close relatives only. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in the Church of The Holy, Trinity, Rathdowney followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney/). Please note due to the current directive the Church and Cemetery are restricted to 25 persons.

Sean Bonham - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, August 17 of Sean (John) Bonham of Balladine, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully at The Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Former member of the Prison Service. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian, son Jonathan, sisters Rose, Agnes, and Nellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid-19 directive a private family funeral will take place at 11am on Thursday morning in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix and can be viewed on www.abbeyleixparish.ie/web-cam. Interment will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Philip Quinlan - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Monday, August 17 of Philip (Phil) Quinlan of Ballinla, Ballaghmore.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his wife Nora (nee Farrell) and sister Bridie (Delaney). Deeply regretted by his daughter Mary (O’Sullivan, Newport), sons Michael, Jim and Gerard, daughter in law Mary, son in law Liam, grandchildren Eóin, Conor, Lisa and Aishling, great-granddaughter Emma, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Private Funeral Mass will take place for family only in St Molua’s Church Ballaghmore this Thursday at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 Directive only 25 can enter the Church. Philip’s family would like to thank you for your understanding and support during this sad and difficult time.