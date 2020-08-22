Deaths in Laois - August 22, 2020

Oliver Byrne - Emo

The death took place on Friday, August 21 of Oliver Byrne of Coolbanagher, Emo.



Peacefully at his residence. Loving husband of the late Doreen and dear brother of the late Harry. Sadly missed by his loving family Yvonne, David, Trevor, Carol, Brian and Elaine, brother George, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive, a private family funeral service will take place in St John's Church, Coolbanagher, on Sunday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The funeral cortege will leave his residence on Sunday at 11.30am. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route or in the vicinity of the church so long as social distancing is observed at all times.

Michael O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, August 21 of Michael O'Brien of Drumcondra, Dublin and formerly of Millview, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at Highfield Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Teresa and Breda, devoted grandfather of Jamie and Amber. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret, brother Paddy, sisters Theresa, Sheila and Deirdre. Sadly missed by his daughters, grandchildren, Teresa’s partner Gerard, sister Rita, brothers Noel, Tony, Gerry, Peter, Brendan, Paschal, Thomas and Brian O’Neill, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, former prison officer colleagues Dublin and Laois, neighbours and friends.

The family wish to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the Grattan Unit, Highfield Nursing Home for their care and attention.

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings a small private funeral will be held.

Kathleen Cass - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, August 20 of Kathleen Cass (née Mc Donald) of Balladine, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at Cork University Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Daniel, daughter Sarah (Kenneally), sons Michael and Charles, sister Bride (Reilly), brother Charles (McDonald), son-in-law Denis, daughters-in-law Rita and Niamh, grandchildren Rachel, Jennifer, Emma, Daniel, Kathy, Molly, Leigh, Donal and Anna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid-19 directive a private family funeral will take place on Sunday at 11am in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix. and can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/. Interment will take immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Christina McCreevey - Camross

The death took place on Thursday, August 20 of Christina (Chrissie) McCreevey (née Tyrrell) of Ballyfermot, Dublin / Walkinstown, Dublin and Camross.



Peacefully in her sleep at her daughter's residence. Dearly loved mother of Liam, David, Christy, Christine, Patrick, Joseph and the late Thomas and grandmother of the late David. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, sister Philomena, brother David, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Angeline, William, Michaela, Christiana, Kellie, Graham, Kieran, Danielle, Patrick, Chris, Thomas, Leah, Sinead, Brendan, Audrey, Sean, Adam, Lauren and Scott, great grandchildren, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Paddy, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions cannot, may view the Funeral Service which will be streamed on www.vimeo.com/event/153499 on Monday 24th August at 3.15pm.

