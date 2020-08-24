Deaths in Laois - August 24, 2020

Vera Carter - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, August 23 of Vera Carter (née Connor) of Timogue House, Stradbally.



Peacefully at home, in her 102nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late William and devoted mother of Richard, Hazel, David and Audrey. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Shirley and Yvonne, son-in-law Mervyn, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and funerals a Private Funeral will take place. House Private Please.

Denis Maher - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, August 22 of Denis (Dinny) Maher of Rapla, Rathdowney.



Following a brief illness. Predeceased by his wife Ann. Sadly mourned by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions a private funeral will take place in St. Tighearnach's Church, Cullohill on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Aughmacart.