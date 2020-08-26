Deaths in Laois - August 26 , 2020

Nora Copeland - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, August 25 of Nora Copeland (née Kirwan) of Drim, Mountrath.



At the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by her loving husband Ronnie, sisters Dolie and Sheila. Survived by her son James and daughter Ann (Heffernan), daughter-in-law Sue, son-in-law Mick, grandson Paul, granddaughter Elaine, sisters Noelle (Geoghegan), Betty (Dowling) and Anne (Murphy), brothers Sean (Kirwan), brothers-in-law Timmy (Murphy) and Brian (Copeland), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Thursday morning from Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for a family Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route, or in the vicinity of the church or cemetery so long as social distancing is observed at all times.

Dan Goulding - Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, August 25 of Dan Goulding of Drummond, Rosenallis.

Passed away, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospital, Shaen. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Norah, Breda, Patricia and Gemma, brother Tom, sisters Winnie, Bridie, Essie and Christina, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 2.30pm in St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis, with burial afterwards in Rosenallis Cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions and in the interest of the public safety, the funeral Mass is for family only. People who wish to pay their respects may do so by lining out along the route to the church, assembling in the church yard and cemetery. Please observe social distancing guidelines.