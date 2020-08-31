Deaths in Laois - August 31, 2020

Dave Conroy - Mountmellick



The death took place on Sunday, August 30 of Dave Conroy P.C. Derrycloney, Mountmellick, Co. Laois. Former Mountmellick Town Councillor and late Staff Laois County Council.

Funeral arrangements will be published on Monday afternoon.

James (Jimmy) Flynn - Portarlington / Dublin

The death took place on Sunday, August 30 of James (Jimmy) Flynn, Lough Gate, Portarlington, Laois / Tallaght, Dublin



Formerly of Raheen Drive, Tallaght, Dublin. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Terence Bradley - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, August 23 of Terence Bradley, Mountrath, Laois



Terry died in the wonderful care of the staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass willl be celebrated in St Fintan's Church, Mountrath, on Monday August 31 at 10am. Interment will follow in St Fintan's Cemetery.

Eamonn Wall - Mountmellick



Eamonn Wall passed away, peacefully, at his home, Manor House, on Saturday, August 29 2020.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son Ronan, daughter Emer, son-in-law Syed, granddaughter Aliza, sister-in-law Moya, relatives and friends.

Due to COVID19 restrictions, Eamonn's funeral will be for his immediate family only. His requiem Mass will be streamed live on www.mountmellickparish.ie on Tuesday at 11am. Cremation service afterwards.

House private, please. May he rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. Celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Violet Stanley - Ballyroan / Thurles

The death took place on Thursday, August 27 of Violet Stanley (née Rainsberry), The Commons, Thurles, Tipperary / Ballyroan, Laois



Late of Sue Ryder, Ballyroan, Co. Laois. In the loving care of the staff at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Deeply regretted by her daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, grandsons, relatives, and friends.

Funeral Service was held strictly in line with Covid-19 guidelines in St. Paul's Church, Piltown on Sunday August 30th, thence to St Mary's Churchyard, Johnstown for burial.

Sheila Whelan - Portlaoise



The death took place on Friday, August 28 of Sheila Whelan (nee Egan) of Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Sheila died peacefully in the wonderful care of Bernie and all the caring staff at Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jeremiah, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law. Fondly remembered by her nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace



Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will be held on Monday, August 31, at 12 o'clock in The Church of Saint Peter and Paul, Portlaoise, followed by burial in Ballyfin Cemetery.



Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, may view the funeral Mass at this link https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

Michael Dalton - Portlaoise



The death took place on Thursday, August 27 of Michael Dalton, Borris Little, Portlaoise and late of Borris, Co. Carlow.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret. Dearly loved father to Andrew, Patrick, Patricia, Michael, Catriona, Fergal, Rosemary and Martina. Cherished fifteen grandchildren. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Séan and Tom, sisters Shile and Rosemary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

A private funeral for immediate family only took place at 12 noon on Saturday in St Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Burial afterwards in St Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Patrick Kerry - Emo



The death took place on Thursday, August 27 of Patrick Kerry, Coolbanagher, Emo, Portlaoise.

Beloved husband of the late Eileen (Joyce) and the dearly loved father of Eileen, Frances, John & Joseph, passed away peacefully in his 90th year, surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the staff of St. Brigid’s Hospital, Shaen. Sadly missed by his daughters and sons, his brother Bill in USA and sister Babs in the UK, his grandchildren; Patrick, Fiachra, Muireann, Ríona, Alice & Paul, daughter-in-law, Deirdre & son-in-law, Paul La Rosa, his extended family, neighbours & friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Removal was on Saturday morning from Keegan’s Funeral Home, Portlaoise, to St Paul’s Church, Emo for 10am requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in St. Paul’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Patients Fund, St. Brigid’s Hospital, Shaen.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions and in the interest of the public safety the funeral Mass was for family and close neighbours.

The family would like to thank everyone for their help and support at this time, especially those who cared for their Dad at St. Brigid’s Hospital, Shaen.

Tess (Essie) Costigan (née Delaney) - Tallaght / Borris-in-Ossory / Kildare



The death took place on Tuesday August 25 of Tess (Essie) Costigan (nee Delaney) Belgard Heights, Tallaght, Dublin and late of Borris-in-Ossory, Laois.

Tess passed away peacefully at her family home. Cherished wife of the Late Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, brother, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours.

May Tess Rest in Peace

A private family funeral took place on Friday at 10am in St Mark's Church, Springfield due to government advice. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross.