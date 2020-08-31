Death announced of Laois Fine Gael former town councillor

The death has been announced of a former Laois Fine Gael town councillor who was a stalwart supporter for his political party.

Dave Conroy of Derrycloney, Mountmellick, Laois died aged 87 on Sunday, August 20.



He was a former Mountmellick Town Councillor and a late staff member of Laois County Council.

His most recent political campaign was in supporting his son Fergal in the General Election in the Laois Offaly constituency last year.

The complete obituary notice and funeral information will follow.