Deaths in Laois - September 1, 2020

Bridie Allen - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, August 31 of Bridie Allen of Serenity Lodge, Clonkeen, Portlaoise and formerly of Alvernia House Portlaoise and Garrymona Walsh Island.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Loving daughter of the late John and Lil Allen. Sadly missed by her wonderful carers and fellow residents and loving family.

Removal on Wednesday (travelling via Garrymona) arriving The Church of the Immaculate Conception Walsh Island for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Cloncrane Cemetery.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive, social distancing will be in place in the church and in the cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad time.

David Conroy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, August 30 of David Conroy P.C. Derrycloney, Mountmellick.

Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise with his family by his side. Former Mountmellick Town Councillor and employee of Laois County Council.

Predeceased by his loving wife Moira (nee Moss) his sisters Bessie and Loretta and brothers, Seán and Ger. Deeply regretted by his son Fergal, daughter Ann, daughter- in- law Siobhán, grandsons Ruairí and Pádraig, his sisters -in–law, Agnes (Babs), Mary-Olive, Eileen, Ann & Frances, his brothers-in-law Jim & Robert, nieces, nephews and a large circle of neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, David's Funeral will be for his immediate family. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick with burial immediately afterwards. People are welcome to attend in the precincts of the Funeral Home, Church and Cemetery during the services and en-route from the family home, Derrycloney to St. Joseph’s Church and onwards to St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

David’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.

James (Jimmy) Flynn - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, August 30 of James (Jimmy) Flynn, Lough Gate, Portarlington, Laois / Tallaght, Dublin

Formerly of Raheen Drive, Tallaght, Dublin. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Loving son of the late Christy and May Flynn and dear brother of the late Maureen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernie, daughter Aoife, son-in-law Mick, grandchildren Lauren, Joshua, Jack and Ryan, brothers Paul, Christy and William, sister Betty, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Tuesday arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Due to the Covid 19 directive, Social Distancing will apply in the Church and in the Cemetery.

James's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Eamonn Wall - Mountmellick

Eamonn Wall passed away, peacefully, at his home, Manor House, on Saturday, August 29.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son Ronan, daughter Emer, son-in-law Syed, granddaughter Aliza, sister-in-law Moya, relatives and friends.

Due to COVID19 restrictions, Eamonn's funeral will be for his immediate family only. His requiem Mass will be streamed live on www.mountmellickparish.ie on Tuesday at 11am. Cremation service afterwards.

Celebration of his life will take place at a later date.







