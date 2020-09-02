Deaths in Laois - September 2, 2020

Richard Arthur Harvey - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, August 31 of Richard Arthur Harvey of Tullyroe, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family in his 93rd year. Predeceased by his brothers Joe and Bobby. Beloved husband of Betty and loving father of Arthur Jr. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughter-in-law Michelle, granddaughters Alison and Ellen, brother Mervyn, sister Louisa, brother-in-law Frank, sisters-in-law Vera and Betty, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid -19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place in St. Michael and All Angles Church, Abbeyleix on Thursday at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Those who would have liked to attend his funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot may line the route to the Church from Oldtown, or attend the Churchyard while social distancing.

Bridie Allen - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, August 31 of Bridie Allen of Serenity Lodge, Clonkeen, Portlaoise and formerly of Alvernia House Portlaoise and Garrymona Walsh Island.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Loving daughter of the late John and Lil Allen. Sadly missed by her wonderful carers and fellow residents and loving family.

Removal on Wednesday (travelling via Garrymona) arriving The Church of the Immaculate Conception Walsh Island for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Cloncrane Cemetery.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive, social distancing will be in place in the church and in the cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad time.

Kewin Krol - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, August 30 of Kewin Krol of Conniberry Way, Portlaoise.

Suddenly, at his residence. Dearly loved son of his heartbroken parents Robert and Agnieszka. Loving brother to Sandra, Krystian and Jakub. Deeply regretted by his loving family, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Thursday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Cremation will follow.

David Conroy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, August 30 of David Conroy P.C. Derrycloney, Mountmellick.

Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise with his family by his side. Former Mountmellick Town Councillor and employee of Laois County Council.

Predeceased by his loving wife Moira (nee Moss) his sisters Bessie and Loretta and brothers, Seán and Ger. Deeply regretted by his son Fergal, daughter Ann, daughter- in- law Siobhán, grandsons Ruairí and Pádraig, his sisters -in–law, Agnes (Babs), Mary-Olive, Eileen, Ann & Frances, his brothers-in-law Jim & Robert, nieces, nephews and a large circle of neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, David's Funeral will be for his immediate family. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick with burial immediately afterwards. People are welcome to attend in the precincts of the Funeral Home, Church and Cemetery during the services and en-route from the family home, Derrycloney to St. Joseph’s Church and onwards to St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

David’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.