Deaths in Laois - September 3, 2020

John Scully - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, September 2 of John Scully of Ridge rd, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the staff of Fennor Hill Nursing Home, Urlingford. Beloved husband of Ann and dearly loved father to Martina, Elaine, Celine and John Paul. Cherished grandfather to Holly. Deeply regretted by is loving family, brothers Michael and Tom and the late Owen, sons-in-law. Bros in law, sisters in law. Nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Friday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial afterwards in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.

Richard Arthur Harvey - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, August 31 of Richard Arthur Harvey of Tullyroe, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family in his 93rd year. Predeceased by his brothers Joe and Bobby. Beloved husband of Betty and loving father of Arthur Jr. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughter-in-law Michelle, granddaughters Alison and Ellen, brother Mervyn, sister Louisa, brother-in-law Frank, sisters-in-law Vera and Betty, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid -19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place in St. Michael and All Angles Church, Abbeyleix on Thursday at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Those who would have liked to attend his funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot may line the route to the Church from Oldtown, or attend the Churchyard while social distancing.

Kewin Krol - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, August 30 of Kewin Krol of Conniberry Way, Portlaoise.

Suddenly, at his residence. Dearly loved son of his heartbroken parents Robert and Agnieszka. Loving brother to Sandra, Krystian and Jakub. Deeply regretted by his loving family, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Thursday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Cremation will follow.