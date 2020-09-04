Deaths in Laois - September 4, 2020

Brendan William Doheny - Attanagh

The death took place on Thursday, August 3 of Brendan William (Bill) Doheny of Grennan, Attanagh.



Peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents James and Margaret, brother Paddy, sisters Annie and Rose, brother in law Johnny and nephew John. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Gabriel, brothers Dan and Vincent, brother in law Seamus, niece, nephews, uncle, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Bill will be removed to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill on Friday evening. In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Saturday. This Mass can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger.

Joan Kirwan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, September 3 of Joan Kirwan (née O'Connor) of Davitt Road, Mountmellick and formerly 41 Harbour Street.

Died in the care of the staff of Portlaoise Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Michael.

Funeral Arrangements later

Paddy Cleere - Clough

The deaths took place on Wednesday, September 2 of Paddy Cleere, Garryduff, Clough.

At the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Sadly mourned by his wife Teresa and his family Noreen and Pat, son in law Michael, daughter in law Olivia, grandchildren Lee, Eanna, Jason, Kevin and Niamh, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive the funeral is restricted to family and close relatives only, you can express your condolences on the condolence page below. Funeral mass in St. Canice's Church, Clough on Sunday at 1pm followed by burial in Clough Cemetery.

Reginald Handcock - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, September 2 of Reginald (Reggie) Handcock of Middlemount House, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at home with his family. Sadly mourned by his loving wife Pat and his son Wesley and Niamh, granddaughter Elsie, his brothers John and Bertie, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive the funeral is restricted to family and close relatives only. Funeral Service in St. Andrew's Church, Rathdowney on Saturday at 2pm followed by burial in Killermogh Churchyard.