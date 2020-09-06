Deaths in Laois - September 6, 2020

The Course, Swan Rd, Durrow, and late of Santry, Dublin.

Peacefully, in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, following a short illness. Predeceased by his wife Anne.

Deeply regretted by his son Fred, brother Albert and sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren Daniel and Joanne, nieces Trish and Antoinette their husbands Donal and David, nephews Fred and Albert their wives Liz and Teresa, grandnieces and nephews and a large circle of friends.

Arriving in Church of the Holy Trinity, Durrow, at 7pm on Sunday. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions Fred's funeral will be for immediate family only. You are welcome to attend in the precinct of the funeral home, church and cemetery during the service and en-route.