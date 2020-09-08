Deaths in Laois - September 8, 2020

Michael Conroy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, September 7 of Michael (Gilpin) Conroy of No. 6 O`Moore Place, Portlaoise, and formerly of No. 18 St John's Sq.

Predeceased by his sons Eugene Tommy and Christopher. Beloved husband of Margaret and much loved father of Michael, Eddie, Andrew, Paul, Jimmy and Thresea. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in SS Peter & Paul's church. Interment afterwards in Ss Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Due to current Government guidelines, social distance will be in place both in the church and cemetery.

James Neale - Crettyard

The death took place on Monday, September 7 of James Neale of Kilgorey, Crettyard.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.







