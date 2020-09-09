Deaths in Laois - September 9, 2020

Br. John Walsh - Castletown

The death took place on Tuesday, September 8 of Br. John Walsh of Miguel House, Castletown and Marino, Dublin.



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Miguel House, Castletown. Sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends, and by the Christian Brother's Communities in Ireland and India.

Removal on Thursday morning to the De La Salle Chapel, Castletown at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the Christian Brother's Cemetery, Marino, Dublin, arriving at 2pm approximately.

Due to Covid 19 Directive, social distancing will be in place at all times, in the Church and in the cemetery.

Michael Conroy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, September 7 of Michael (Gilpin) Conroy of No. 6 O`Moore Place, Portlaoise, and formerly of No. 18 St John's Sq.

Predeceased by his sons Eugene Tommy and Christopher. Beloved husband of Margaret and much loved father of Michael, Eddie, Andrew, Paul, Jimmy and Thresea. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral funer will take place. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in SS Peter & Paul's church. Interment afterwards in Ss Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Due to current Government guidelines, social distance will be in place both in the church and cemetery.

James Neale - Crettyard

The death took place on Monday, September 7 of James Neale of Kilgorey, Crettyard.

Peacefully, surrounded by his family at Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Beloved husband of Mildred and much loved father of Thomas, Heather, Clive, Wesley, Ivan.

Predeceased by his brothers Leeson and William, sisters Lottie and Ida, sister-in-law Charlotte, daughter-in-law Kate and his very good friend James Fitzgerald.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Mark, Mason, Theo, David and George, daughter-in-law Una, Wesley’s partner Pauline, sisters Emily and Hilda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his large circle of good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday for close family and friends. Funeral Service will take place on Thursday at 2.30pm in The Church of Ireland Church, Mayo and will be followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.







