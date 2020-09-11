Deaths in Laois - September 11, 2020

Bridie Connell - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, September 9 of Bridie (Bunty) Connell of The Rock of Dunamaise, Stradbally.

Peacefully, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by her loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Friday in Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, and will be streamed on the webcam; http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/

Interment will take place afterwards in The Heath Cemetery.

Eamon Flanagan - Durrow

The death took place on Wednesday, September 9 of Eamon (Ned) O'Flanagan of Cork Rd, Durrow.

Peacefully at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin, husband of the late Claire, much loved father of David and Orla. Adored grandfather of Gemma, Millie, Ted and Fiadh. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Peter and Paddy, sisters Mary and Eileen, daughter-in-law Joanna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Ned will be removed to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow on Friday morning. In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will take place at 11am. This Mass can be viewed live on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger.