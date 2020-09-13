Deaths in Laois - September 13, 2020

Roy Bulfin - Abbeyleix



The death took place on Thursday, September 10 of Roy Bulfin of Green Road, Abbeyleix.



Roy died suddenly surrounded by his friends in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam . Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alison, sons Thomas and Jamie, sisters Valerie and Jennifer, brother Alan, brothers-in-law Richard and Apsley, sister-in-law Pauline, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Mary-Anne Cunningham - Clonaslee

The death took place on Tuesday, September 1 of Mary-Anne Cunningham (née Breslin), late of Glenkeen, Clonaslee and Moate, Westmeath.



Peacefully, at her daughter's home in Bournemouth, England. Predeceased by her loving husband Francis. Deeply mourned by her children Anne, Stephen and John, daughter-in-law Golda, grandchildren Liam, Elliot, Mary and Sam. She will be sadly missed by her brother Bernard, sisters Sr Finbar, Margaret, Ellen and Bridie, extended Cunningham and Breslin families, friends and neighbours.

A Private Family Funeral will take place on Tuesday in the Chapel at Hinton Park Woodland Burial Ground Bournemouth with burial there afterwards.

Margaret Graham - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, September 11 of Margaret Graham of Dundrum and formerly of Rathbrennan, Portlaoise. Beloved sister of Fintan, Gerry and Joan (Sreenan). Deeply regretted by her loving family brothers-in-law, Pat and Jim, sisters-in-law Veronica and Martina, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam.

Due to current goverment guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Monday in SS Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise at 12noon followed by burial in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

