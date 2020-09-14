Deaths in Laois - September 14, 2020

Christina Hewitt - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, September 14 of Christina (Chriss) Hewitt (née Rock) of Court Square, Stradbally.



Peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne surrounded by her husband Seamie and family. Predeceased by her loving son Declan (Gazza). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed and forever loved by her sorrowing family. Dearly loved and devoted husband Seamie, daughter, Cathy, Sons, Jimmy and Daithí, her adored grandchildren, nephews, nieces, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, very kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home from 6pm on Monday with prayers and recital of the Rosary on Monday and Tuesday evening at 8pm. Funeral Mass for Chriss will take place in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally, at 12 noon on Wednesday and afterwards Chriss will be laid to rest in Oakvale Cemetery.

Funeral Mass Via: https://youtu.be/wXMM29G2vLY

Interment Via: https://youtu.be/7HoAKHAu0Hc

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family and close friends. Please adhere to social distancing. The family would like to thank you all for your understanding at this time.

Patrick Harris - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, September 13 of Patrick Harris of Dublin and late of Kilrory, Stradbally.



Peacefully but unexpectedly at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Bernie and loving father of Karl and Shauna. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Tommy, sister Gretta, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren Ryan and Cara, relatives and friends.

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings a small private funeral will be held. For those who cannot attend the funeral service due to the current restrictions the service can be viewed on Wednesday at 3.15pm by clicking on the following link https://vimeo.com/event/153499.

James Walsh - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Sunday, September 13 of James (Jim) Walsh of Church View, Borris-in-Ossory.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (nee Ryan). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his son Jim, sisters Theresa (Delaney), Patsy (Guidera), nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral Mass will take place this Tuesday morning in St Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory at 11am, followed by burial in Derrinsallagh Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 Directives only 50 people can enter the church, but other people by observing social distancing can attend outside the church or in the cemetery.

Jan Seweryn - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, September 12 of Jan Seweryn of Esker Hills, Portlaoise.



Deeply regretted by his wife Magdalena, his loving children Zuzanna and Adam, brothers Stanislaw, Sebastian, Bogdan, parents, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/

Cremation will follow.

John O'Connor - Castletown

The death took place on Tuesday, September 1 of John O'Connor of Aughafan, Castletown and Oxford, England.

After a long illness. Predeceased by his father Joe and brother David. Beloved partner of Mary and the O'Byrne family. Sadly missed by his mother Anne, and much loved brother of Mary, Anne, Kathleen, Patricia, Liam, Jacqueline, Paddy, Brian, Paul and Mark, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

A private family funeral Mass will take place in St, Edmund's Church, Castletown this Wednesday at 12noon with burial immediately afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown.

Due to Covid 19 Directives only 50 people can enter the church, but other people by observing social distancing and wearing face masks, can attend outside the church or in the cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. Mass can be viewed live on the St. Edmund's Church, Castletown Facebook page.

Roy Bulfin - Abbeyleix



The death took place on Thursday, September 10 of Roy Bulfin of Green Road, Abbeyleix.

Roy died suddenly surrounded by his friends in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam . Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alison, sons Thomas and Jamie, sisters Valerie and Jennifer, brother Alan, brothers-in-law Richard and Apsley, sister-in-law Pauline, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Mary-Anne Cunningham - Clonaslee

The death took place on Tuesday, September 1 of Mary-Anne Cunningham (née Breslin), late of Glenkeen, Clonaslee and Moate, Westmeath.

Peacefully, at her daughter's home in Bournemouth, England. Predeceased by her loving husband Francis. Deeply mourned by her children Anne, Stephen and John, daughter-in-law Golda, grandchildren Liam, Elliot, Mary and Sam. She will be sadly missed by her brother Bernard, sisters Sr Finbar, Margaret, Ellen and Bridie, extended Cunningham and Breslin families, friends and neighbours.

A Private Family Funeral will take place on Tuesday in the Chapel at Hinton Park Woodland Burial Ground Bournemouth with burial there afterwards.



