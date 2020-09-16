Deaths in Laois - September 16, 2020

James Connolly - Ballintubbert

The death took place on Tuesday, September 15 of James (Patrick) Connolly of "The Auld Shop House", Ballintubbert, Stradbally.



Peacefully, at Tullamore General Hospital. Sadly missed by his dad Tommy, brother, John, nephew, Dillon his niece Freya, cousin Pauline, close friends Mark, Peter and Eamon, extended family and his many many friends

Removal from Ballintubbert on Friday at approximately 3pm to arrive at Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally to be laid to rest.

James (Patrick's) Removal and final journey can be viewed on https://youtu.be/D8VafHa1SXg

All are welcome to James (Patrick's) Funeral at Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally, but please adhere to social distancing and face masks must be worn.

Ellen Dennison - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, September 15 of Ellen Dennison (née Roberts) of Cuan Bhride, Rathdowney.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Pattersons Nursing home, Roscrea and formerly Cuan Bhrìde, Rathdowney. In her 75th year, predeceased by her husband John.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son Dominic, daughter Àine and partner Gary, grand-daughters Dannan her husband Dan, Sìofra, sisters Mary, Sr. Sheila, Sr. Kathleen, Pat and Dolores, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Durrow at 11am. Removal to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for 1.30pm cremation.

Tony Bowe - Ballacolla

The death took place on Monday, September 14 of Tony Bowe of Skerries Co. Dublin and late of Ballacolla.

Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital after a short illness surrounded by family. Tony sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Ann, sons Conor and Killian and their partners Cecilie and Emma, brothers Martin, Ger and Canice, sisters Angela and Trish, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and a large circle of friends.

A private family funeral will be held for Tony.

Bridget Phelan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Monday, September 14 of Bridget Phelan (née Bowe) of Quigley Park, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at her home. Deeply regretted by her partner George and her family, Christy, Stephen, Kevin, Valerie, Veronica and Pierce, grandchildren Danny, Dylan, Christopher, Stephen Jnr., Melissa, Alex, Charlotte, Killian and Tori, her brothers and sisters, Peter, Paddy, Catsy, Teresa, Maggie, Lizzy and Nancy, brothers in law, sisters in law, her special friends Noreen and Maggie, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive the funeral is restricted to family and close relatives only. Funeral mass in the Holy Trinity Rathdowney at 11am on Thursday followed by private cremation. The funeral will be live streamed on parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney.



Anna Margaret Joan Bradley - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, September 14 of Anna Margaret Joan Bradley of Kevin Street, Dublin 8 and formerly of Ballycoolan, Stradbally.

Peacefully, predeceased by her brothers Desmond, Gordon and Donald. She will be sadly missed by her sister Hazel (Mercier), sisters-in-law Vivienne and Helen, brother-in-law David, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Thursday at 11 am in Presbyterian Church, Adelaide Road, Dublin followed by burial in St. Mogue's Church, Timogue arriving 2pm approximately.

Due to Government advice and current restrictions regarding funerals a family funeral will take place.

Christina Hewitt - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, September 14 of Christina (Chriss) Hewitt (née Rock) of Court Square, Stradbally.

Peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne surrounded by her husband Seamie and family. Predeceased by her loving son Declan (Gazza). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed and forever loved by her sorrowing family. Dearly loved and devoted husband Seamie, daughter, Cathy, Sons, Jimmy and Daithí, her adored grandchildren, nephews, nieces, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, very kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home from 6pm on Monday with prayers and recital of the Rosary on Monday and Tuesday evening at 8pm. Funeral Mass for Chriss will take place in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally, at 12 noon on Wednesday and afterwards Chriss will be laid to rest in Oakvale Cemetery.

Funeral Mass Via: https://youtu.be/wXMM29G2vLY

Interment Via: https://youtu.be/7HoAKHAu0Hc

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family and close friends. Please adhere to social distancing. The family would like to thank you all for your understanding at this time.

Patrick Harris - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, September 13 of Patrick Harris of Dublin and late of Kilrory, Stradbally.

Peacefully but unexpectedly at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Bernie and loving father of Karl and Shauna. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Tommy, sister Gretta, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren Ryan and Cara, relatives and friends.

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings a small private funeral will be held. For those who cannot attend the funeral service due to the current restrictions the service can be viewed on Wednesday, 16th September, 2020, at 3.15pm from Mount Jerome Crematorium by clicking on the following link

https://vimeo.com/event/153499