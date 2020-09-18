Deaths in Laois - September 18, 2020

Patricia Paddy Ryan - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Thursday, September 17 of Patricia Paddy Ryan of Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory and formerly of Aghagurty, Clareen.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Villa Maire Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Predeceased by her sister Carmel. Deeply regretted by her brother Jackie, sisters Aileen (twin), Roma and Nuala, sister-in-law Carmel, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Removal from her residence on Friday evening at 6.15 (travelling back into Roscrea, travel out by Assumption Park and turn at Ballybritt and down into Clareen village) arriving in Clareen Church at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. (Due to government guidelines Patricia's Funeral Mass will be strictly for family and relatives only please).

Please observe social distance guidelines and no handshaking.

George Selby - Castletown

The death took place on Thursday, September 17 of George Selby of Rath, Ballintubber, Co Roscommon and Lucan, Co Dublin and formerly of Castletown.

Peacefully, at his home. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen (née Flynn), sisters Maureen Egan (Laois), Eileen Quinn (London) and Catherine Naughton (Dublin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Please note that in an effort to follow current government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, George will repose at his home for family, neighbours and close friends only please. His funeral cortege will depart from his home on Saturday at 12.40pm arriving at St Patrick’s Church, Clooneycolgan for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Oran Cemetery.

Vincent Reddin - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, September 16 of Vincent Reddin of The Green, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly of Mountmelick.

Peacefully, in the loving care of Caroline and the staff of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague.

Predeceased by his wife Ellen and his son Niall. Deeply missed by his son Daragh, his sisters Philomena, Henrietta, Betty and Mary Francis, brothers Noel, John, Brendan, Anthony and Michael, extended family, neighbours, friends and former Bord na Mona colleagues.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, funeral Mass will be restricted to close family and friends.

Bruce Wilkie - The Swan

The death took place on Monday, September 14 of Bruce Wilkie of Wolfhill Road, The Swan.



Deeply regretted by his loving mother Theresa, sons Seán and Bruce, daughters Denise and Cora, brothers Alan and Cormac, sisters Stasia and Sheevaun, wife Betty, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Aoife, Shay and Jack, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private family repose will take place at 3.30pm on Saturday in Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy.

Removal on Saturday evening at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill for 6pm.

A private cremation will take place at a later date.

James Connolly - Ballintubbert

The death took place on Tuesday, September 15 of James (Patrick) Connolly of "The Auld Shop House", Ballintubbert, Stradbally.



Peacefully, at Tullamore General Hospital. Sadly missed by his dad Tommy, brother, John, nephew, Dillon his niece Freya, cousin Pauline, close friends Mark, Peter and Eamon, extended family and his many many friends

Removal from Ballintubbert on Friday at approximately 3pm to arrive at Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally to be laid to rest.

James (Patrick's) Removal and final journey can be viewed on https://youtu.be/D8VafHa1SXg

All are welcome to James (Patrick's) Funeral at Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally, but please adhere to social distancing and face masks must be worn.

Ellen Dennison - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, September 15 of Ellen Dennison (née Roberts) of Cuan Bhride, Rathdowney.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Pattersons Nursing home, Roscrea and formerly Cuan Bhrìde, Rathdowney. In her 75th year, predeceased by her husband John.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son Dominic, daughter Àine and partner Gary, grand-daughters Dannan her husband Dan, Sìofra, sisters Mary, Sr. Sheila, Sr. Kathleen, Pat and Dolores, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Durrow at 11am. Removal to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for 1.30pm cremation.