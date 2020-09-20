Deaths in Laois - September 20, 2020

Mary Bergin - Durrwo

The death took place on Thursday, September 17 of Mary Bergin (née Grant) of Dervald, Durrow and Shinrone, Offaly.

Peacefully, at Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by her son Desmond. Sadly missed by her husband Sean, daughters Ena and Edel and son David, brothers, sisters in law, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Due to the HSE and government guidelines, Mary's funeral Mass on Sunday in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone at 2pm and burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Shinrone, will be private to family only.

Fidelma Freney - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, September 16 of Fidelma Freney-Myler of Portlaoise.



After a short illness, bravely borne. Former Journalist Leinster Express. Widow of Brian Myler. Sadly missed by her brother, sisters, relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in SS Peter and Paul's Church Portlaoise will be streamed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/

Due COVID restrictions the Mass will be for family members. Sympathisers are welcome in the precincts of the church and SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Richard Hetherington - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, September 17 of Richard Hetherington of Coote Street, Mountrath.



Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his sisters Ann and Madge (Carter), brothers John (Australia) and Tom (Kildare), uncle Tom, brother in law Dominic, sister in law Remy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral Mass will take place this Monday morning at 10am in St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath.

Due to Covid 19 Directives only 50 people can enter the church, but other people by observing social distancing can attend outside the church or in the cemetery.