Deaths in Laois - September 22, 2020

Joe Gaffney - Errill

The death took place on Tuesday, September 22 of Joe Gaffney of Clonmeen, Errill.



Peacefully at his brother Frank's home (Monamondra). Deeply regretted by his brothers Frank and Liam and his sister Tess, sisters-in-law Brenda and Patsy, brothers-in-law Seanie and Denis, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the current restrictions regarding COVID-19 and public gatherings the funeral is restricted to family and close relatives only. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Errill. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney). House strictly private.

James Hilliard - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, September 22 of James Hilliard of Marian Ave., Portlaoise.



Beloved husband of the late Alice and much loved father of Noel and Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by their partners and family, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

William Sinnott - Rosenallis

The death took place on Monday, September 21 of William (Bill) Sinnott of Clonduff, Rosenallis, and formerly of Ardlea, Raheen.

Peacefully at his home with his family in his 94th year. Bill will be sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, his daughter Kathleen, her husband Walter Murphy and his 3 grandchildren Marie, Walter and William, his sister-in-law Anne Sinnott, brother-in-law Dick Holland, his nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends in the farming community and beyond.

Reposing at his home in Clonduff on Wednesday. Funeral arriving at St Manman Church for 12 noon Mass on Thursday. Burial afterwards to New Cemetery, Clonaslee. For those who cannot attend due to COVID restrictions, Bill's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Clonaslee Parish webcam.

The Sinnott family would like to thank you for your kind consideration at this most difficult time.

Mary Tyrrell - Coolrain

The death took place on Monday, September 21 of Mary Tyrrell (née Rafter) of Cahir, Coolrain.



Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of David and mother of Gerald, Christopher, David, Anthony, Catherine, Noel, Brigit and Joseph, grandchildren Craig, Daniel, Jessica, Aaron, Robert, Katie, Jack, Hannah, Kevin, and Isabel, great-grandchildren Riley, Ella, Lilly, Arthur and Henry, son-in-law Vincent, daughters-in-law Caroline, Karen and Annette, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Sean Buggie - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, September 20 of Sean Buggie of Ballyrider, Stradbally.



Peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife Mary and family. Predeceased by his loving son Tony. Sadly missed by his family, his wife Mary, daughter Anne, sons, Brendan, John and Frank, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday from 2pm with recital of the rosary for family only at 8pm. Funeral Mass for Sean will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally and afterwards Sean will be laid to rest in Moyanna Cemetery.

Due to current circumstances regarding COVID-19 and H.S.E. guidelines, Sean's funeral will be for family members only. Please adhere to social distancing in the church and at the cemetery.

James Murphy - Clonaslee

The death took place on Sunday, September 20 of James (Jimmy) Murphy of Kilmanman, Clonaslee.



At the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by his loving parents John and Mary and his dear sister Teresa Murray. Deeply regretted by his lovely wife Margaret and his loving family, Seamus and his wife Sharon, Marie and her husband Tommy, Caroline and her husband Willie, Margaret and her husband Richard, Ann and her partner Ross, Teresa and her partner Des, John, Paddy and Michael, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sisters Margaret (Lalor - Mountmellick) and Mary (Parkinson - Kilmanman), nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing in his home on Tuesday. His Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee will be streamed live on clonasleeparish.ie. Burial afterward in the New Cemetery. The wake and funeral Mass will be for his immediate family. Sympathisers are very welcome in the precincts of the Church and Cemetery. Social Distancing must be observed at all times. The family would like to thank you for your kind understanding at this most difficult time.



Joan Connolly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, September 18 of Joan Connolly (née Whyte) of Oaklawn, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at her residence. Sadly missed by her husband Tony, sons Eoin and Niall, daughter Aoife, granddaughter Mia. Predeceased by her father Martin and mother Maureen. Sadly missed by her sisters Dolores and Veronica and brother Martin, sister in law Monica, brother in law Clem, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives, great neighbours and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Private cremation will follow in Newlands Cross.