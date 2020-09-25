Deaths in Laois - September 25, 2020

Late Cornelius Browne

The death took place on Thursday, September 24 of Cornelius (Connie) Browne of Daly Terrace, Rathdowney.



Peacefully, at home in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his infant son Thomas. Sadly mourned by his wife Nora and his family, Margaret, Peter, Breda, Neil, John, Michael, Mary, Kieran, Geraldine, Christy, Aishlíng, Olive and Aidan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brothers Christy and Michael, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the current restrictions regarding COVID-19 and public gatherings, the funeral is restricted to family and close relatives only. Funeral Mass on Saturday in The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, at 2pm followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery http://parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney/

Ann Dunne - Ballyfin

The death took place on Thursday, September 24 of Ann Dunne (née Phelan) of Cappinrush, Ballyfin.



At The Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Beloved wife of the late Pat. Predeceased by her father Vester Phelan, her stepfather Micheal O'Rourke and her brother Tommy Phelan. Deeply regretted by her son Paul, her mother Helen O'Rourke, sisters Geraldine and Eileen, brother David, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers -in-law, cousins neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Ann will repose in her home on Saturday and Sunday. The Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St Fintan's Church, Ballyfin, and will be streamed live @ballyfinparish.ie

Burial afterward in St Finan's Cemetery, Ballyfin.

Sympathisers are welcome in the precincts of the wake church and cemetery. Due to Covid19 restrictions social distancing must be adhered to at all times.

Mary Judith O'Donnell - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, September 24 of Mary Judith O'Donnell of Mountmellick and Lucan, Dublin.



Peacefully, after a long cancer illness bravely borne, in the loving care of her parents John and Maureen O'Donnell and her sisters Susan (Smithers), Sara (Harte) and Lucy (Kelly), at her parents' home in Ashgrove, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by her loving parents, sisters, Auntie Bernie, nephews and nieces, cousins, brothers-in-law Tom, O'Neill and David, former work colleagues at the Dept of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, relatives and her many friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Mary's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on www.mountmellickparish.ie.

Sympathisers and friends are welcome to attend in the precincts of the church and cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions social distancing must be adhered to at all times.

Dennis Feehan - Attanagh

The death took place on Wednesday, September 23 of Dennis Feehan of Grennan, Attanagh.



Peacefully, at his residence. Predeceased by his brother Paddy and sister Anne. Dearly loved husband of Brigid and father of Marie, Sarah, Annette, Denis, John, Padraic, Brian and Leo. Adored grandfather to his beloved grandchildren Donnacha, Roisin, Jack, John, Amelia, Rebecca, Alex, Ben, Laura, Chloe and Finn. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Norah and Mary, sister-in-law Mary, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill. This can be viewed on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger