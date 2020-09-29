Deaths in Laois - September 29, 2020

Anna O'Connor - Courtwood

The death took place on Monday, September 28 of Anna (Nana) O'Connor (née Buggy) of Courtwood, Ballybrittas.



Died in the loving care of the staff of Portlaoise General Hospital.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Ethnea Costello - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, September 27 of Ethnea Costello (née Casey) of The Green, Kilminchy, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Ethnea, beloved wife of the late John Christopher Costello. Dearly loved mother to Kevin, Joseph, Paul, Shane, Mary and Anne. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, former colleagues at The Ethnea Casey Clinic, Portlaoise.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Tuesday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portaoise.

Sr. Dorothy Bennett - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, September 27 of Sr. Dorothy Bennett of Portadown, Armagh and formerly Mountmellick.

Sr. Dorothy will repose in Quinn Bros. Funeral Home, 138 Obins Street, Portadown BT62 1BP today Monday from 1pm until removal at 6.40pm to St. Patrick's Church, William Street arriving at 6.50pm.

Requiem Mass tomorrow Tuesday at 10am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, Presentation Sisters and friends.

Restricted numbers will be allowed in to Funeral Home at a time, face coverings/masks will be required.

House and funeral strictly private due to the ongoing pandemic. Sr. Dorothy's Requiem Mass can be viewed on Drumcree Parish YouTube Channel from Tuesday afternoon.





