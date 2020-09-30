Deaths in Laois - September 30, 2020

Anna O'Connor - Courtwood

The death took place on Monday, September 28 of Anna (Nana) O'Connor (née Buggy) of Courtwood, Ballybrittas.

Died in the care of the staff of Portlaoise General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her sons Edward, Michael, Noel and Enda, daughters Ann, Tina, Siobhán and Denise, sons-in-law PJ, Shaun, Leo and the late Felix, daughters-in-law Helen, Andrea, Janet and the late Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her daughter and son-in-law's residence, Siobhán and Shaun Foley, at Kilrory, Stradbally this Wednesday from 3pm with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning for Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Rath at 12 noon. Restricted to 50 people in the church. Burial immediately afterwards in the new cemetery, Emo.

Mary Foley - Barrowhouse

The death took place on Monday, September 28 of Mary Foley of Beechfield Manor Nursing Home, Shankill, Dublin and formerly of Barrowhouse, Athy. Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends.

Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Wednesday evening to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse for prayers at 7pm. Private requiem Mass at 2pm on Thursday afternoon (limited to 37 people) followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.