Deaths in Laois - October 1, 2020

Kay Walsh - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, September 30 of Kay Walsh (née O'Gorman) of Oaklawn, Portlaoise.



Beloved wife of the late Anthony and much loved mother of Tony, John, Caitríona and Luke. Deeply regretted by daughters in law Lisa and Emer, grandchildren Nicole, Cayden, Anna, Eoin and Maeve, brothers and sisters Michael, Martin, Richard, Bernadette, Josie, Philomena, Nellie, deceased brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place. Removal on Friday from her home to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church for 2pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Margaret Ging - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, September 30 of Margaret Ging (née Houlihan) of Borris Rd., Portlaoise.



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Margaret (Maggie), Beloved wife of Tommy and dearly loved mother to Damien and Dermot. Cherished grandmother to Leah. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter-in-law Karen, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, great neighbours and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Friday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/.

Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Anna O'Connor - Courtwood

The death took place on Monday, September 28 of Anna (Nana) O'Connor (née Buggy) of Courtwood, Ballybrittas.

Died in the care of the staff of Portlaoise General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her sons Edward, Michael, Noel and Enda, daughters Ann, Tina, Siobhán and Denise, sons-in-law PJ, Shaun, Leo and the late Felix, daughters-in-law Helen, Andrea, Janet and the late Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her daughter and son-in-law's residence, Siobhán and Shaun Foley, at Kilrory, Stradbally this Wednesday from 3pm with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning for Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Rath at 12 noon. Restricted to 50 people in the church. Burial immediately afterwards in the new cemetery, Emo.

Mary Foley - Barrowhouse

The death took place on Monday, September 28 of Mary Foley of Beechfield Manor Nursing Home, Shankill, Dublin and formerly of Barrowhouse, Athy. Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends.

Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Wednesday evening to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse for prayers at 7pm. Private requiem Mass at 2pm on Thursday afternoon (limited to 37 people) followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



