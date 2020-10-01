Death announced of beloved Laois dad after trojan battle with illness

The death has been announced of a much loved Laois man who had defied the odds for many years in his battle with illness.

Sean Dowling of 18 Twomey Park, Mountmellick, has died peacefully at home this Thursday October 1, surrounded by his loving family.

His passing is deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia (Foran), his daughter Sandra and her partner Colm Blanc, his son Shane and his partner Fiona Burke and his grandsons Daniel and Conor, relatives and friends.

It is a year since Sean presented a generous cheque to the Patient Comfort Fund at Tullamore hospital, in gratitude for the great care he was given by staff. It was part of the funds raised locally to support Sean, including a testimonial soccer match held by Mountmellick United FC, of which Sean was a lifelong member, from player to coach to referee.

At that time Sean told the Leinster Express that the staff had been "absolutely fantastic" to him, and that he was starting his 25th session of chemotherapy, having had a diagnosis of terminal cancer some years previously. He expressed his hopes that his donation would go towards helping other patients.

Below: Sean with his family and nurses from Tullamore hospital.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Sean's Funeral will be for his immediate family. Requiem Mass will be on Sunday at 2pm in St. Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick with burial immediately afterwards. Family time on Sunday please.

People are welcome to attend in the precincts of the Church and Cemetery during the services and en-route from the family home to St. Joseph’s Church and onwards to St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Sean's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.

The full obituary will be published later. House strictly private please.