Deaths in Laois - October 2, 2020

Sean Dowling - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, October 1 of Sean Dowling of 18 Twomey Park, Mountmellick.



Predeceased by by his mother Molly, father Bertie and sister Catherine. Former member of Mountmellick United Soccer Club and Laois Darts Organization.

Peacefully, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia (Foran), his daughter Sandra and her partner Colm Blanc, his son Shane and his partner Fiona Burke and his grandsons Daniel and Conor, his brother Bernard, his sisters Elizabeth and Caroline, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a larger circle of friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Sean's Funeral will be for his immediate family. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2pm in St. Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick with burial immediately afterwards. Family time on Sunday please. People are welcome to attend in the precincts of the Church and Cemetery during the services and en-route from the family home to St. Joseph’s Church and onwards to St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Sean's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.

Michael Doogue - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, October 1 of Michael (Mick) Doogue of 7 Colliers Court, Kilminchy, Portlaoise and ate of Cardenton, Athy. Deeply regretted by his loving family and friends.

A private family repose will take place at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy between 6pm and 8pm on Friday evening.

Requiem Mass will take place at 2pm on Saturday afternoon in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy (limited to 93 people). The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie .Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Rose Murphy - Killenard

The death took place on Thursday, October 1 of Rose Murphy (née Egan) of Emmaus, Killenard, Portarlington.



Peacefully, at her home. Loving wife of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving stepsons Patrick and Martin, stepdaughter Suann, nieces Marcella and Rose, nephew Martin also Margaret, Jeffrey, Mai Hannah, Alan, Kate and Daniel, her extended family, neighbours and friends. With particular heartfelt thanks to Betty for her 12 years of selfless service in the care of Rose

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from her home on Saturday at 10.45am, arriving St John's Church, Killenard, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Vincent Conroy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, October 1 of Vincent Conroy of of Carechoice, Longwood Road, Trim, formerly Kiltoome, Trim and Cappakeel, Emo, Portlaoise.

Predeceased by his loving wife Kitty, his beloved son James and his brother Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his sisters Lucy and Annie, brother-in-law, sisters-in- law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

In keeping with government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Trim, followed by burial in St. Loman’s Cemetery, Trim.

Br. Anthony Furniss - Castletown

The death took place on Wednesday, September 30 of Br. Anthony (Seamus) Furniss of De La Salle Brothers, Miguel House, Castletown, Portlaoise and late of Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

Predeceased by his brothers Freddie and Gene. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, staff in Miguel House and by his confreres in religion both in Ireland and South Africa.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 2pm in the Monastery Chapel, with burial immediately afterwards in the Community Cemetery, Castletown.

Due to Covid 19 Directives only 30 people can enter the Church. Br. Anthony's family and the De La Salle brothers would like to thank you co-operation, understanding and support at this difficult time.

Kay Walsh - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, September 30 of Kay Walsh (née O'Gorman) of Oaklawn, Portlaoise.



Beloved wife of the late Anthony and much loved mother of Tony, John, Caitríona and Luke. Deeply regretted by daughters in law Lisa and Emer, grandchildren Nicole, Cayden, Anna, Eoin and Maeve, brothers and sisters Michael, Martin, Richard, Bernadette, Josie, Philomena, Nellie, deceased brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place. Removal on Friday from her home to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church for 2pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Margaret Ging - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, September 30 of Margaret Ging (née Houlihan) of Borris Rd., Portlaoise.



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Margaret (Maggie), Beloved wife of Tommy and dearly loved mother to Damien and Dermot. Cherished grandmother to Leah. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter-in-law Karen, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, great neighbours and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Friday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/.

Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.