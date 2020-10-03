Deaths in Laois - October 3, 2020

Brendan Conroy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, October 1 of Brendan Conroy of Greenpark Meadows, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and formerly Mountmellick.

Peacefully, after an illness bravely borne in the loving care of his wife and family and the staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar. Loving husband of Maeve (née Doran) and adored dad of Turlough. Beloved son of the late Tom. He will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife and son, his mother Kathleen, brothers Tommy, Canice, Paul, Adrian and Turlough, sisters Eileen and Caitriona, parents-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends,

In keeping with current Government guidelines, a family funeral will take place on Monday at 10am. This can be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie.

Sean Dowling - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, October 1 of Sean Dowling of 18 Twomey Park, Mountmellick.



Predeceased by by his mother Molly, father Bertie and sister Catherine. Former member of Mountmellick United Soccer Club and Laois Darts Organization.

Peacefully, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia (Foran), his daughter Sandra and her partner Colm Blanc, his son Shane and his partner Fiona Burke and his grandsons Daniel and Conor, his brother Bernard, his sisters Elizabeth and Caroline, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a larger circle of friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Sean's Funeral will be for his immediate family. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2pm in St. Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick with burial immediately afterwards. Family time on Sunday please. People are welcome to attend in the precincts of the Church and Cemetery during the services and en-route from the family home to St. Joseph’s Church and onwards to St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Sean's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.