Deaths in Laois - October 5, 2020

Bernard Grady - Coolrain

The death took place on Sunday, October 4 of Bernard (Benny) Grady of Derrynaserra, Coolrain.



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Joan and father of Breda, Deirdre, Fiona, Paula, Colette, Caroline, Brian, Aidan, Kevin, Brendan, and Declan. Sadly missed by his wife and family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Benny’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday to arrive at St. Fergal’s Church, Camross, for funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Benny’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Camross Community Pastoral Council facebook page.

In accordance with Covid-19 guidelines numbers are restricted to the immediate family and close family friends in the church, but people are welcome to stand outside the church and cemetery, please adhere to HSE guidelines in relation to social distancing.



Joseph Delaney - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, October 3 of Joseph (Joe) Delaney of Shannon Street, Mountrath and formerly of Marino, Dublin.

Peacefully. Predeceased by his parents John and Bridget, brothers and sisters. He will be sadly missed by his nieces Mary, Dolores and Ann, nephews Michael, Sean and Joe, extended family, relatives and friends.

A family Funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning in St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, at 11am, followed by burial in Clonenagh Cemetery. Joe's Funeral Mass will live streamed via link to Mountrath Church https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-fintans. Mass is transmitted on our Parish Radio - 104.5 FM (Available on any FM Radio) Link to Mountrath Parish Facebook Page – St. Fintan’s Parish Mountrath facebook page.

In accordance with Covid-19 guidelines numbers are restricted to only the family and close friends in the church but people are welcome to stand outside the church and cemetery, please adhere to HSE guidelines in relation to social distancing.

Peter McEntee - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, October 3 of Peter McEntee of Stillorgan, Dublin and formerly of Mountmellick.

Peacefully. Beloved son of Mary and the late John, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, son Gareth, brothers Gerry, Sean and Mark, partner Nicola, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding funeral gatherings, a small private funeral to the maximum of 25 family and friends will take place on Tuesday morning at 10am. Live streaming of the Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-laurence-otoole-kilmacud.