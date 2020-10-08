Deaths in Laois - October 8, 2020

Gertrude Webb - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, October 6 of Gertrude (Gertie) Webb (née Langford) of Scart, Ballinhassig, Cork and formerly of Mountmellick.

Peacefully, in the exceptional loving care of all the staff at the Haven Bay Care Centre. Gertrude (Gertie) (née Langford), dearly beloved wife of Willie, much loved mother of Ann (Scanlan) and Olive (Milligan) and dear twin sister of Florrie. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, adored grandchildren, great-grandchild, her sister, sons-in-laws Richard and Bryan, the Langford families, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines.

James G. Delaney - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, October 4 of James G. Delaney of New York, and late of Mountrath.

At Forest Hill Hospital, New York, after a short illness. Son of the late Fintan and Margo Delaney, and brother to the late Mairead (Kavanagh) and Paula (Byrne) Mountrath. Beloved husband of Judy (neé Healy), loving father of Kyle and Conor, dear brother of Breda (Dooley), twin brother to Fintan, brothers-in-law Tim Dooley, Gerry Kavanagh and Ollie Byrne, aunt Maura Moran, uncle Bill Delaney, aunts-in-law Josephine Phelan and Peg Delaney, nephews, niece, grand nephews and nieces, brothers-in-law Paddy and Charlie Healy (Limerick), extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place in New York this Friday, October 9, at St. Mary's Church, Woodside, New York. James' ashes will be brought home to Laois at a later date.

Susan Lodge - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 5 of Susan Lodge (née Muldowney) of Stradbally rd, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Susan, beloved wife of the late Oliver. Dearly loved mother to Crevan and Kealan. Dearly loved grandmother to Crevan and Kealan. Cherished great grandmother to Oliver. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Sheila and Mary, brothers John and Oliver, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Thursday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.