Deaths in Laois - October 11, 2020

Josephine Cuddy - Castletown

The death took place on Friday, October 9 of Josephine (Jo) Cuddy (née Finlay) of Clonfad, Castletown.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Mattie, and adored mother of Aisling, Sinéad and Michael, sister to Gerard, John and Thomas. Sadly missed by her husband, family, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In an effort to follow Government and HSE guidelines, Jo’s Funeral will be for family and close friends.

Jo’s funeral cortège will arrive on Monday morning to St. Edmund’s Church Castletown, for Requiem Mass at 11am, which will be live streamed on the St. Edmund’s Church Castletown facebook page, followed by Burial in Churchtown Cemetery.

Peter Dunne - Ballylinan

The death took place on Friday, October 9 of Peter Dunne of Carlow Road, Ballylinan.



Peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Husband of the late Josephine (Josie) and father of the late Breda. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Seamus, Padraig and Joseph, sister Mary, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to government guidelines a private requiem Mass will take place at 2pm on Monday afternoon in St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan. (Limited to 25 people). Mass will be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/466857177 Burial afterwards in Ballylinan Cemetery.

Mary Fogarty - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, October 9 of Mary Fogarty of Marian Ave., Portlaoise.



Peacefully in the care of the staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Kevin and deeply regretted by her loving son Michael, grandchildren and her sister Anne Jamieson Brother Billy and sister in law Trisha . Fondly remembered by the Carroll and O`Brien, Parnell and Davis families. Nephews , nieces. Relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Tuesday. in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/ Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Mary Hyland - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, October 9 of Mary Hyland (née McCormack) of 10 Station Road, Portarlington.



Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital Portaoise. Loving wife of the late Laurence (Sonny). Deeply regretted by her loving son Gerard, daughter Joan, brother Ben, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 directive,a private family funeral will take place. Removal from Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Monday at 9.20am, arriving at St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. You can leave your condolences on the online condolence book below.

Mary's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

David Winston Watchorn - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Thursday, October 8 of David Winston Watchorn of Ballinakill House, Ballickmoyler.



Unexpectedly but peacefully in the care of the staff of St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Loving only son of Irene and Bertie, cherished brother of Sandra, adored uncle of Kyle and brother-in-law of Nigel. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, aunt, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Owing to COVID19 restrictions a private funeral will take place for family and close friends.