Deaths in Laois - October 13, 2020

Edward Parkinson - Kilbricken

The death took place on Monday, October 12 of Edward (Ned) Parkinson of Cromogue, Kilbricken, Mountrath.



Predeceased by his mother Margaret, father Martin, and brother Fint, sadly missed by his sisters Mary, Nora, Nell and Kit, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law Aidan, sister- law- Peggy ,cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In keeping with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings, Ned’s funeral will take place privately.

Alice Martyn - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, October 12 of Alice Martyn of Boley, Abbeyleix and Dublin.



In her 89th year. Predeceased by her sisters May, Georgina and Sadie, brother Joe. Deeply regretted by her daughter Joyce, her friend John, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Matthew’s Church, Roskelton, on Wednesday for burial at 3pm.

Patricia Whelan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 12 of Patricia (Pat) Whelan of Balinteer Dublin and late of Ballycarroll, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Our lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross. Patricia (Pat), deeply regretted by her loving brothers Denis, Eamon and Tony, sister-in-law Breda, Nephew Shane, niece Aoife, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place place in St John the Evangelist Church, Ballinteer at 11am on Thursday morning. Cremation will follow in Glasnevin Crematorium.

Sr Michael Roe - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, October 11 of Sr Michael Roe of Presentation Sisters, Mountmellick and formerly Kilclonfert, Co. Offaly.

Peacefully, in the tender care of the Sisters and staff of Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Teresa, her brothers Michael Paul and Joe, her sisters Mary, Rose, Elizabeth, Bridget, Anna Teresa (Flo), Eileen and Una. Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews, Presentation Community and extended family and friends.

In accordance with current Government guidelines on public gatherings a private Funeral for immediate family and Presentation Community only will take place. Sr Michael’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the Mountmellick Parish Webcam on Tuesday at 11am. Burial will be in the Presentation Sisters plot in St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Sally Ward - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, October 10 of Sally Ward (née Vahey) of Broomville, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Christy Ward and loving mother to Chris. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Jane and Josephine, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 2pm on Tuesday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Cremation will follow afterwards in Newlands.

Mary Fogarty - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, October 9 of Mary Fogarty of Marian Ave., Portlaoise.



Peacefully in the care of the staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Kevin and deeply regretted by her loving son Michael, grandchildren and her sister Anne Jamieson Brother Billy and sister in law Trisha . Fondly remembered by the Carroll and O`Brien, Parnell and Davis families. Nephews , nieces. Relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Tuesday. in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/ Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.